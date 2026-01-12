Rev. Frederick Haynes kicks off Dallas congressional campaign to replace Jasmine Crockett

Prominent Dallas pastor Frederick Haynes kicked off his campaign Monday to be the Democratic nominee for Texas' 30th congressional district — seeking to replace Jasmine Crockett, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Haynes has led Friendship-West Baptist Church in southern Dallas for more than 40 years. His campaign is focused on "championing justice, uniting communities, and fighting for people-first leadership," according to his campaign announcement.

Haynes passionately made his case to the crowd at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Fair Park, framing himself as an outsider to Washington who would shake things up.

"I want to get to Congress because those outside need a voice and vision on the inside," Haynes told the crowd. "I hope y'all join me. Let's go to the house with an outside voice and make America a better place."

He told the crowd he supports quality health care for all, economic equality and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. ICE has come under fire in response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns, and most recently, the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

"We have a terrorist group of ICE agents who are moving throughout this nation and engaging in waging war on communities," Haynes said.

Haynes received endorsements from Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons, Crockett and Kirk Johnson, son of Eddie Bernice Johnson — who represented the district for 30 years before Crockett.

Crockett couldn't make the event, but made a video where asking those in attendance to support Haynes, adding that he is her pastor.

"He's never been elected, but he's been in this fight at every level," Crockett said in the video. "He knows what it's gonna take to win, to lead, to govern, and he's always been a servant of the people"

Haynes has been a longtime activist for racial justice and civil rights.

Accomplished civil rights activist Jesse Jackson selected Haynes to lead the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the social justice organization founded by Jackson. But Haynes unexpectedly stepped down as President and CEO of the coalition after just months on the job.

He was previously awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service by President Joe Biden in 2022, according to the church’s website. He has also written multiple books on faith and community, with the latest being published in 2019.

Haynes took a temporary leave of absence from the church due to a medical diagnosis in September of last year. He underwent surgery and has since returned to being a pastor.

Haynes will appear on the Democratic primary ballot alongside former Texas Rep. Barbara Mallory Caraway and local activist Rodney LaBruce.

Caraway is a former Dallas City Council member and Texas state representative. She has repeatedly tried to secure the Democratic nomination over the last 10 years for District 30, challenging Johnson in every primary since 2012.

LaBruce is a Dallas pastor committed to ending poverty, according to his Facebook.

The district they are running for will look a little different this year after the Supreme Court allowed Texas to use a redrawn congressional map — one that critics accused of being an illegal gerrymander. District 30 no longer goes north of I-30, cutting out Downtown, and will now extend further into Tarrant County.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-01-12 141140.png Texas' congressional map before recent efforts to redraw it. Texas.gov 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-01-12 141120.png The Texas congressional district map to be used in 2026 Texas.gov

Crockett currently represents the district but is now competing for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Texas Rep. James Talarico from Austin and Crockett are currently leading polls in the Democratic primary.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn is the incumbent running for reelection. He is facing a primary challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Houston.

Crockett, a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration, said in the video she's running for Senate because politics has become "life or death."

Before her, Johnson represented the district from 1993 to 2023, becoming the first registered nurse in Congress. She died in December 2023.

The Democratic primary will take place on March 3, with early voting beginning Feb. 17.

Election Day for the general election is Nov. 3. Early voting in the general election is Oct. 19.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

