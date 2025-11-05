Texas GOP executive director replaced in party shakeup

The Texas Republican Party has replaced its executive director amid a reported shakeup in the state party.

Micah Cavanaugh, who previously served as chief of staff to North Texas Congressman Ron Wright as well as to Texas House Rep. Tony Tinderholt, was listed on the Texas GOP website as the new executive director Wednesday.

Party Chairman Abraham George of Collin County, who did not immediately return requests for comment, confirmed the swap in a statement to The Texan.

"His proven leadership and deep understanding of both federal and state legislative processess will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our grassroots movement and prepare for victory in 2026," George said.

The state GOP declined to comment.

Cavanaugh replaces Jennifer Hall, who served in the position for two years. Hall could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but reporting from Current Revolt confirmed she submitted her resignation to George Wednesday morning.

Hall's letter doesn't elaborate on why she resigned but said it was "effective immediately."

"It is with great disappointment that I must resign effective immediately," Hall's letter reads. "I cannot in good conscience continue to work this way."

Hall had a long history with the party. She previously served as a volunteer and staff member for several chairmen, according to a press release at the time of her appointment. She was also the Tarrant County Chair between 2011 to 2016.

The Texas GOP's organization department lead Abbey Moore also reportedly resigned Wednesday, effective immediately. Moore said she's pursuing a "new professional opportunity."

"This decision has been made after careful consideration and a comprehensive evaluation of my professional objectives," Moore's letter to George read.

Moore was no longer listed under the staff directory on the party's website Wednesday afternoon.

The resignations come one day after a low-turnout statewide election in which voters approved new constitutional amendments. They also come after a wave of Democratic victories across the country.

But Tuesday night also brought disappointing results for Republicans closer to home, including in North Texas, where a Democratic candidate won a plurality of votes to force a runoff in the race to fill an empty Texas Senate seat.

Fort Worth Democrat Taylor Rehmet and Southlake Republican Leigh Wambsganss will head to a runoff race Dec. 13 for a seat in the Texas Senate representing several parts of Tarrant County. Another Republican in that race, former Southlake Mayor John Huffman, came in third.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

