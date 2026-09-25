13-year-old student dies in Sanger ISD school bus crash

A 13-year-old student has died after a Sanger ISD school bus accident on Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement reporting that state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4:55 p.m. on Huling Road near Lois Road East, in unincorporated Denton County.

The student succumbed to injuries at the hospital, the release said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that a Sanger ISD school bus was traveling northbound on Huling Road when it veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled over,” said Josue “Tony” De La Cerda, who is with the safety education, public relations and information division of DPS.

DPS officials said the 38-year-old driver and three students received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Kelly Bounds, director of communications for Sanger ISD, shared a letter Thursday night from the district that confirmed the fatality and reported that there were no other injuries.

“We are heartbroken to share that a Sanger ISD school bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident this afternoon,” the letter says. “The bus driver and four students were on board. Tragically, one student lost their life in the accident. No other students were injured. Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The message said the district is working with law enforcement and emergency personnel and will release more information as it becomes available.