UT System official named acting president of UT Arlington

Archie Holmes, an executive vice chancellor in the University of Texas System, will become the acting president of the University of Texas at Arlington on Sept. 15, Chancellor John Zerwas announced Monday.

Holmes will be the first Black person to serve as UTA’s top leader, university spokesperson Jeff Caplan said.

He succeeds Jennifer Cowley, who announced Aug. 31 that she would step down as president of Tarrant County’s largest four-year university after more than four years in the role.

As a vice chancellor, Holmes works closely with university presidents, provosts and other administrators on student success, research, workforce development and academic programs.

“Dr. Holmes has provided tremendous support to UTA over the years and has worked extensively with President Cowley,” Zerwas wrote in a message to the university community.

Holmes will remain in his UT System role while leading UTA. Cowley will be a special adviser to Holmes during the transition, Zerwas said.

The UT System Board of Regents and Zerwas will begin the process of selecting the next UTA president. A timeline for that search was not announced.

Holmes has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Virginia and has taught at UVA and UT Austin.

Cowley, the 10th president and first woman to lead UTA, became president in April 2022. She announced last month that she wanted to return to teaching, research and service.

“After much reflection, I feel this is the right time to return to the work that first drew me to higher education,” Cowley wrote.

During her tenure, UTA’s enrollment reached record levels, research programs expanded and the university moved forward with plans for UTA West, a new campus expected to open in fall 2028.

The school’s finances were strained during Cowley’s final year, due in part to a drop in international enrollment. More than 200 employees accepted buyouts, and the university cut or consolidated several academic programs.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Arlington is a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

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