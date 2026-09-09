Paxton hits primary talking points in speech at Republican mid-term convention Wednesday

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton discussed his economic plan but didn't break much new ground during the roughly seven minutes he spoke at the mid-term Republican National Convention.

He appeared shortly after Rep. Brandon Gill from Texas Congressional District 26, who spoke for about 11 minutes.

The Texas attorney general highlighted his economic plan, called Protecting the Texas Promise — something he has been campaigning on in recent weeks.

“Everywhere I go, I meet Texans working harder than ever that still worry that they’ll never get ahead," Paxton said. "Those are the people that I’m fighting for.”

Paxton's economic policy proposals include tax deductions for medical expenses, healthy living and home purchases.

He also criticized his Democratic opponent James Talarico's faith.

"He calls himself a Christian who hates Christianity, said God is non-binary," Paxton said. "I must have missed that verse in the Bible."

Talarico has since walked back his comments in recent interviews.

The Democratic candidate hosted a food drive in Oak Cliff at an event meant to counter the mid-term convention. Hosting a convention while people are struggling financially, Talarico said, is in poor taste.

“While we're here serving our neighbors, billionaire megadonors and their puppet politicians are clinking their champagne glasses,” he said.

Talarico is leading or tied with Paxton in several polls, including an Aug. 24 University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll that shows Talarico leading Paxton 42% to 39%. The unprecedented midterm convention suggests Republicans are concerned about the polls, said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.

“They can read public opinion in regard to President Trump, in regard the war in Iran, in regard to various of their candidates, like Ken Paxton here in Texas, and even Governor Abbott is running only four or five points ahead of his Democrat opponent who has far less money and name recognition than he does,” he said.

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