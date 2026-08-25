Six Flags corporate headquarters loops back home to Arlington, company announces

Six Flags corporate headquarters will return to Arlington next year, the group announced Tuesday morning.

The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is planning to relocate its headquarters from North Carolina to its office in Choctaw Stadium, where the group has held space since a merger with rival amusement park company Cedar Fair in 2024.

John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags, said the city is an “outstanding location” for the company’s headquarters and will support the group’s long-term growth.

“Its central location and business-friendly environment make it a strong base for our company,” Reilly said in a news release. “Bringing our corporate teams together in the office will improve collaboration, strengthen our culture, enhance support for our parks and resorts, and help us continue delivering exceptional experiences for guests across North America.”

The company’s move relocates employees who worked at offices in Ohio and the Carolinas, Mayor Jim Ross said. Before the Cedar Fair merger that brought it to Charlotte, North Carolina, the corporate headquarters of Six Flags was stationed in the American Dream City.

It also brings the headquarters closer to the company’s Six Flags Over Texas, which was opened in 1961 and was the first park under the now-nationwide chain.

In a Tuesday interview with the Arlington Report, Ross said the city has been working on the move for a while.

“We are very excited that they’ve chosen to consolidate everybody and bring the entire headquarters back for the whole corporate group, which is even larger than the original Six Flags, back here to Arlington,” Ross said.

In Texas, the company owns and operates five parks. Reilly said Arlington’s central location in Six Flags’ Texas footprint will give the company’s leadership team direct access to park operations and the metroplex’s workforce.

“We look forward to building on the strong capabilities we already have in place there, and capitalizing on the vast talent pool in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as we advance our strategic growth plans,” Reilly said.

On the economic development front of the move, Ross said the move will bring “a good number of employees” back to the company’s first home.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is where they need to be,” Ross said. “We’re very excited about having them here.”

The move also comes after reinvestment into the park by the company.

The largest piece of that reinvestment was in July, when thrill seekers were introduced to Tormenta Rampaging Run. The ride is the only giga-dive coaster in the world and has six other records to its name.

Ross said the company has held its longstanding commitment to the park.

“The beautification of the park, not just with tens of millions of dollars they put into Tormenta, but also with the beautification, the upgrade of all of the restrooms, the restaurants, everything that you’re seeing go on out there is just spectacular,” Ross said.

Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org.

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