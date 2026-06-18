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Worker trapped in Coppell trench collapse while digging under a building

KERA | By Dylan Duke,
Emily DeMotte
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:50 PM CDT
Four men stand in a hole surrounded by a mound of dirt outside a building
Dylan Duke
/
KERA
Firefighters work to secure a man trapped under a building in Coppell on June 18, 2026.

A worker was trapped under a building after a trench collapse at a Coppell apartment building Thursday, Dallas fire officials said.

Workers were digging a tunnel under a building in the 2200 block of Sage Hill when the tunnel collapsed and trapped one of the men, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

First responders arrived around 3:20 p.m., and the department's urban search and rescue team was called in to remove him. The unidentified man was still trapped as of 6:40 p.m. and his condition is unknown.

Firefighters could be seen digging around the building to secure his release Thursday evening.

The building remains intact, the department said.

A man in a helmet and blue shirt digs a hole with a shovel
Dylan Duke
/
KERA
A first responder digs around a building in Coppell where a man was trapped following a trench collapse on June 18, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
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Emily DeMotte
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