Worker trapped in Coppell trench collapse while digging under a building

A worker was trapped under a building after a trench collapse at a Coppell apartment building Thursday, Dallas fire officials said.

Workers were digging a tunnel under a building in the 2200 block of Sage Hill when the tunnel collapsed and trapped one of the men, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

First responders arrived around 3:20 p.m., and the department's urban search and rescue team was called in to remove him. The unidentified man was still trapped as of 6:40 p.m. and his condition is unknown.

Firefighters could be seen digging around the building to secure his release Thursday evening.

The building remains intact, the department said.

Dylan Duke / KERA A first responder digs around a building in Coppell where a man was trapped following a trench collapse on June 18, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.