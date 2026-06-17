Private plane on way to Austin crashes in Laredo, killing 1

A private plane on its way to Austin crashed on a highway in Laredo late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Loop 20 in Laredo, a few miles south of Laredo International Airport. Video posted by the Laredo Police Department shows firefighters spraying the plane, which landed on a vehicle barrier on the highway.

Six people were inside the plane, said investigator Jose Baeza with LPD at a news conference posted online at midnight. They were taken out by first responders, but one person died.

Baeza said at the conference that he would not release information on the identity of the victim, as next of kin had not yet been notified.

A business jet with six people on board crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, and caught fire Tuesday night, authorities said, killing one person and causing chaos as people left their vehicles to frantically try to smash the cockpit window and free those inside. pic.twitter.com/NxwKuoLo7w — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2026

The New York Times reported that the plane was flying to Austin from Los Cabos, Mexico, citing Laredo International Airport's director.

Police received a call about the crash right before 10 p.m. Tuesday from the local airport tower.

The plane struck one vehicle on the highway when it crashed, Baeza said.

Five officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Baeza said the FBI, National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration would investigate the incident.

The plane crash caused road closures in the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 KUT News