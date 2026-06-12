With 2 days until kickoff, here’s how ticket prices for a World Cup match look at Dallas Stadium

Looking for tickets to a World Cup game in Arlington? Well, they still cost a pretty penny.

The Arlington opener between the Netherlands and Japan kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday. Heading into the weekend, ticket prices for the opener have only risen, according to TicketData. The platform tracks the cheapest ticket prices, including taxes and fees, for each World Cup match.

A ticket for the opening match itself could run between $803 and $3,450, according to the FIFA resale marketplace Friday afternoon. Tickets for all group stage matches are no longer being sold by FIFA, but rather through the governing body’s official resale platform.

Prices for available tickets to each of the nine games held at AT&T Stadium — which will be renamed Dallas Stadium during the tournament — have all spiked over the past week.

Of the tickets available, the semifinal is by far the priciest. Following it are games including the defending World Cup champion, Argentina.

However, city staff told Arlington City Council that FIFA is holding 50% of tickets for all non-group stage matches until those teams are determined through the tournament. During that May 19 presentation, officials said only 35%-50% of overall tickets had been sold.

The cheapest tickets, as of Friday afternoon, are for Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, listed at $412.28.

Dallas Stadium’s average least expensive tickets are among the top five costliest for host cities.

Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org.

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This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

