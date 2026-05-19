In SpeedBump lil d’s free tour on Saturday, slow down to see Denton artists at work

A few years ago, Anna Galluzzi and Delaney Smith-Vaughn wanted to create a way to showcase the art that was being produced in Denton. Borrowing the concept of Oak Cliff Visual SpeedBump Art Tour in Dallas, the two artists launched SpeedBump lil d in 2023.

"When I moved to Denton, I was like, we need to have this here because the artists are here, we're making work, we're connected, but sometimes there's a lack of connection with the general public and sometimes with each other, too," Smith-Vaughn explained.

On Saturday, May 23, art lovers can visit various studios and other curated spaces scattered around Denton between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. for free.

"It is sort of like a studio tour, but it’s so much more than that," Galluzzi said. "People can travel throughout the city to see what visual artists in town are working on."

Last year, 72 artists participated in all forms of art, including sculpture, painting, jewelry and fiber arts, showcased in 17 locations in Denton. One such location was the Shed Show, which was held in the backyard shed of Denton resident and art curator Jillian Wendel. In addition to an arts exhibition, the Shed Show also features a backyard art market and local DJs.

"Events like SpeedBump really bolster the arts community, and people are really starting to look forward to it," Wendel said. "Even though it’s just one day, the impact of it and how much value and opportunity it generates afterward, there's not really anything like it."

"What's cool about SpeedBump lil d is every year we're not quite sure what experience people are going to bring or what ideas they're going to bring to show, but there's always something new and interesting that is brought," Galluzzi said.

In addition to viewing the art, SpeedBump lil d patrons will have the opportunity to purchase some of the exhibited art and meet and talk with the artisans.

"Our artists do have to stay at their location the whole time, which is about five hours," Galluzzi said. "It's a great opportunity to talk to artists and ask them about their creative process. It's giving access to the everyday person to see these artists and artisans that maybe are only showing sometimes in Dallas or showing at a university level ... and it's just really great to have this art accessible to everybody.”

This year's self-guided tour will have 14 locations or "visual speedbumps" with local collectives, a new artist residency and collaborative installations. One of the stops, Anna Street Studios, will feature two galleries and a project called Threshold Portraits. Artists and collaborators Tesa Morin and Lupita Murillo Tinnen will be taking multiple-exposure photos of participants.

Find more information about each of the stops, an interactive map and register for a free ticket at www.eyeland.studio/speedbump-lil-d.