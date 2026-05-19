Carrollton Koreatown shooting suspect's wife arrested for allegedly helping in 2nd murder

The wife of the Carrollton Koreatown shooting suspect was arrested Monday after police say she helped her husband commit the second homicide.

Ae Son Han, 69, was arrested in Minnesota, Carrollton Police said.

She was arrested in connection with two separate fatal May 5 shootings in the area, which police say were sparked by business disagreements. Seung Ho Han, 69, was accused of shooting five people in two locations. Two victims are dead and three injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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