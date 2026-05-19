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Carrollton Koreatown shooting suspect's wife arrested for allegedly helping in 2nd murder

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:19 AM CDT
Exterior shot of the Carrollton Police Department building, which is covered in windows, with a beige sign that reads "Carrollton Police Department." There is a Texas flag and a U.S. flag in front of the building
City of Carrollton
Authorities in Minnesota arrested the wife of a Carrollton man on Monday in connection with two separate fatal shootings her husband committed earlier in May.

The wife of the Carrollton Koreatown shooting suspect was arrested Monday after police say she helped her husband commit the second homicide.

Ae Son Han, 69, was arrested in Minnesota, Carrollton Police said.

She was arrested in connection with two separate fatal May 5 shootings in the area, which police say were sparked by business disagreements. Seung Ho Han, 69, was accused of shooting five people in two locations. Two victims are dead and three injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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News GunsCarrolltonShootings & Mass ViolenceKoreatown
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
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