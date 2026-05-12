Egyptian exhibition will bring a 'staggering' amount of gold to Fort Worth’s Kimbell

Three-thousand years of Egyptian history, including some recently unearthed artifacts, will make their way to Fort Worth next year.

Granite statues, gold jewelry, funerary masks and sarcophagi are among the objects, which will be on display in an exhibition titled “Treasures of the Pharaohs” that will open at the Kimbell Art Museum in March.

“When we say dazzling, it's not an [over]statement,” Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American Art at the Kimbell Museum said. “The amount of gold that is in this one exhibition throughout the 130 works that are in the exhibition — it is staggering.”

The exhibition provides insight into the daily lives of pharaohs and their inner circles as well as a closer look at the workers who kept their empires functioning.

Showstopping items include Queen Ahhotep’s golden sarcophagus, and objects recently discovered in a worker’s community in the “Golden City” within Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

“These truly are some of the greatest works of ancient Egyptian art that you'll be able to see, and it's a wonderful range of material,” Casler Price said. “It's a feast for the eyes.” Interest in ancient Egypt, like the objects themselves, remains timeless.

“When you think about fashion, jewelry and furniture, it's still a source of fascination and inspiration to the modern contemporary world.”

The artifacts are on loan from two museums in Egypt, the Luxor Museum and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

The exhibition is currently on view in Rome, and will head to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in August. Fort Worth will be the exhibition’s second and final stop in North America.

The show will open at the Kimbell March 14 and will run through September 19 next year.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.