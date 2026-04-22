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Dallas symphony concert fuses music of rapper Kendrick Lamar and composer Igor Stravinsky

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform conductor and composer Steve Hackman’s latest orchestral fusion Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar in concert on April 25.
Courtesy
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THOMAS J RUSSO
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform conductor and composer Steve Hackman’s latest orchestral fusion Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar in concert on April 25.

Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and classical music composer Igor Stravinsky have much more in common than a shared birthday. Both musicians were born on June 17 (albeit 105 years apart), have won multiple Grammy awards and will have their music performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in its April 25th concert.

The program, Stavinsky X Kendrick Lamar, is a fusion of the two artists’ work composed by Steve Hackman, who will conduct the performance. The pairing might sound unconventional, but for Hackman it makes perfect sense.

“Stravinsky and Kendrick Lamar, beyond sharing a birthday, which is wild, they share this inventiveness, this explosive creativity, this virtuosity, this ability to paint with their music,” he said.

Pairing the music of two generational talents is his way of expanding the world of classical music to a wider, younger and more diverse audience.

“Great music is great music to me,” he said. “I've always listened to classical and popular music in parallel from the very beginning. Turning the corner between the two was not a radical shift for me. These two things have much more in common than we think.”

Hackman’s work creating these fusions goes back to about 2010. His dream is to close a perceived gap between classical music and contemporary pop and hip hop.

“[I want to] make the argument that artists like Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé and Radiohead are the Stravinsky and Beethoven and Brahms of today, and that their music belongs on a concert hall stage just as much as it belongs in a club or in a stadium or in your headphones or at the Super Bowl,” he said.

Early on these pairings and performances were controversial, but that’s changed over time.

“This was such a new and disruptive and seemingly appalling concept to combine Stravinsky with rap or to combine Beethoven with Beyoncé, but the world has changed since the work started and people are perhaps now a little more willing to look at concepts or artistic ideas that are outside the box of what they're used to because they realize we have to evolve,” Hackman said.

He’s changed too. Now instead of trying to change people’s minds about the music, his goal is to compose and execute these fusions at the highest level that shows his respect for the original artists and the musicians he conducts.

“Great music is great music to me. I've always listened to classical and popular music in parallel from the very beginning. Turning the corner between the two was not a radical shift for me. These two things have much more in common than we think,” Hackman said.

DETAILS: Steve Hackman conducts Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at Morton H. Meyerson Hall, 2301 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets start at $68.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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News KERA NewsArts & CultureDallas Symphony OrchestraMorton H. Meyerson Symphony Centerclassical music
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
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