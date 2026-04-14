Texas Funeral Commission chair Kristin Tips out amid ongoing controversies

Kristin Tips is no longer serving as presiding officer of the Texas Funeral Service Commission, marking the latest development in months-long controversy surrounding the troubled state agency.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office confirmed her departure in a statement to KERA News, but did not clarify whether Tips resigned or was removed. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle .

“Governor Abbott appreciates Kristin Tips’ service,” said Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris. “An announcement on a replacement will be made at a later date.”

Tips, a San Antonio funeral executive who has led Mission Park Funeral Chapels alongside her husband, was first appointed to the commission in 2017 and named chair in May 2024.

Her exit comes as the agency faces mounting scrutiny over internal turmoil, legal battles and allegations of misconduct.

The agency — which regulates funeral homes, crematories and body donation programs in Texas — made headlines in 2025 when commissioners fired executive director Scott Bingaman less than a year into his tenure. Before his termination, Bingaman accused Tips of using agency resources to benefit her private business interests and engaging in improper lobbying tied to proposed legislation.

Tips and other commissioners denied those claims and countered in legal filings that Bingaman mismanaged funds and undermined the agency. His lawsuit against the commission is ongoing.

Additional firings followed, including senior staff and attorneys. Former employees and critics have also raised broader concerns about potential conflicts of interest and "regulatory capture," given that industry professionals like Tips are appointed to oversee the funeral sector they work in.

Neither the commission's interim leadership nor newly named presiding officer Eric Opiela responded to requests for comment.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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