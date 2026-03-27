Haltom City PD investigating 3 dead in Birdville ISD parking lot

Three people were found dead Friday in a shooting near the Birdville ISD administrative offices parking lot.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, the victims include a man, a woman and a young girl. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

Police say the incident began when a man arrived in a U-Haul van and confronted a woman sitting in a white car on a nearby road. Both vehicles then drove into the Birdville ISD parking lot, where an altercation occurred.

Investigators say the man shot and killed the woman and the child inside the car before turning the gun on himself.