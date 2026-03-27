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Haltom City PD investigating 3 dead in Birdville ISD parking lot

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:00 PM CDT
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
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Three people were found dead Friday in a shooting near the Birdville ISD administrative offices parking lot.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, the victims include a man, a woman and a young girl. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

Police say the incident began when a man arrived in a U-Haul van and confronted a woman sitting in a white car on a nearby road. Both vehicles then drove into the Birdville ISD parking lot, where an altercation occurred.
Investigators say the man shot and killed the woman and the child inside the car before turning the gun on himself.
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News Haltom CityBirdville ISDinvestigationhomicide
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
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