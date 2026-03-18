Allegations emerge against César Chávez, San Antonio marches and events canceled

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César Chávez Day activities are reportedly being canceled in San Antonio, the state and across the country amid allegations against the civil rights leader.

Allegations have surfaced about Chávez, the late farmworker organizer who became a national civil rights icon and co-founded the United Farm Workers. Texas Public Radio has not independently verified any of the claims.

On Tuesday, the national César Chávez Foundation and the United Farm Workers union released statements acknowledging claims of misconduct involving women and minors.

The foundation's statement claims Chávez engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior during his time as president of the United Farm Workers of America (U.F.W.).

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing," the statement said. "The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment."

According to the statement from the UFW, the claims are that Chávez "behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization's values. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors." The announcement also states they "have not received any direct reports" or "firsthand knowledge" of the allegations.

Chávez established the U.F.W. with co-founder and activist Dolores Huerta in 1962. The organization supports laborers and farm workers in Texas, California, Arizona, Washington state, Oregon, Michigan, and New York.

The U.F.W. also said it will not be taking part in any March 31 Cesar Chavez Day activities.

In early March, cancellations were already made due to what was originally described as a "sensitive matter."

In February 2026, Huerta cancelled her annual speaking engagement at the Corpus Christi César Chávez March and Festivities, scheduled for March 28, 2026, due to a double-booking.

The festival was canceled on March 13, 2026.

The 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice in San Antonio was canceled on March 6, 2026.

Organized by the local League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the city of Laredo, Texas, observes "César Chávez Month" during March. The citizens' march held in Laredo on the last Saturday morning of March has also been canceled.

Annual parades in Tucson, Ariz. and San Francisco, Calif. are also canceled.

Chávez died in 1993 at the age of 66 and would have turned 100 next year.

This is a developing story.

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