Unofficial results show Collin County Democrats see record primary turnout

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:58 AM CST
A sign that says "Vote Here" outside a voting center.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
KERA
The number of Democrats and Republicans who turned out to vote in this year's primary was much more evenly matched than in 2024, according to unofficial results.

More than a quarter of registered voters in Collin County hit the polls for the primaries — and Republican and Democratic turnout in the county was much closer than in previous election cycles.

Unofficial election results show about 26% of the county’s 760,111 registered voters participated in the primaries, with about 51% voting in the Republican primary and 49% participating in the Democratic primary.

That's up from about 19% of the 717,135 registered voters who participated in the 2024 primary, with around 74% of those ballots being cast in the Republican primary and about 26% in the Democratic primary.

Michael Slaughter, a Republican running unopposed for Collin County Commissioner, said in a Facebook post during early voting this year's Republican and Democratic voter turnout is closer than he expected.

"If we want to continue to keep Collin County strong and ensure we are positioned well for the fights that are coming in future elections, it starts with showing up now," Slaughter wrote. "Primary turnout sets the tone."

Collin County is known for being Republican — it's home to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch conservative. But it's also home to Rep. Mihaela Plesa, who became the first Democrat elected to the statehouse from Collin County in thirty years when she was elected in 2022.

Runoff elections for the primary are scheduled for May 26.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
