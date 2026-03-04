Unofficial results show Collin County Democrats see record primary turnout

More than a quarter of registered voters in Collin County hit the polls for the primaries — and Republican and Democratic turnout in the county was much closer than in previous election cycles.

Unofficial election results show about 26% of the county’s 760,111 registered voters participated in the primaries, with about 51% voting in the Republican primary and 49% participating in the Democratic primary.

That's up from about 19% of the 717,135 registered voters who participated in the 2024 primary, with around 74% of those ballots being cast in the Republican primary and about 26% in the Democratic primary.

Michael Slaughter, a Republican running unopposed for Collin County Commissioner, said in a Facebook post during early voting this year's Republican and Democratic voter turnout is closer than he expected.

"If we want to continue to keep Collin County strong and ensure we are positioned well for the fights that are coming in future elections, it starts with showing up now," Slaughter wrote. "Primary turnout sets the tone."

Collin County is known for being Republican — it's home to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch conservative. But it's also home to Rep. Mihaela Plesa, who became the first Democrat elected to the statehouse from Collin County in thirty years when she was elected in 2022.

Runoff elections for the primary are scheduled for May 26.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

