Three things to know about teen dating violence, according to an expert

Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical violence from their romantic partner every year.

But abuse is not always physical — it can be verbal, emotional, sexual and even digital.

Here are three things to know about teen dating violence according to Maria McMullen, Chief Impact Officer for Genesis Women's Shelter and Support.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call or text the Genesis 24-hour helpline at 214-946-4357. Help is free, confidential and available in both Spanish and English.

1. Some teens are more at risk than others

Girls and young women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence according to Genesis, about three times the national average.

LGBTQ youth are also at a higher risk of experiencing some form of dating violence, according to research from The Trevor Project. The research goes on to say that LGBTQ minors who experienced intimate partner violence had significantly greater odds of reporting a suicide attempt within the same year.

But McMullen says anyone can be susceptible to dating violence.

"A man, a woman, a girl, a boy," she said. "It does not discriminate."

2. The signs can be subtle

McMullen says teenagers generally struggle with opening up to their parents or guardians, but they also may not understand exactly what dating violence means.

Fear can also lead them to hold back.

"Teens don't want to bring up bad news to their parents, whether it's a bad grade or bad relationship," she said. "And they certainly don't want to be shamed or blamed for actions of another person, such as violence against them."

But McMullen says there are some warning signs parents can look for.

"You want to look out for things like changes in daily habits," she said. "[Those] can be eating habits, spending more time alone, isolation, not caring about the same things that they used to care about, hanging out with a different group of people."

McMullen also advises caretakers to look out for any signs of drug use or self-harm, and to be connected and informed about what their children are doing online.

3. Technology isn't the problem (but can contribute to it)

McMullen says technology can be a great connector, but it can also be a "deep dark place" where predators attempt to connect with and groom vulnerable teenagers.

She sees it most often with gaming sites, but also on social media.

"And it's so hard to know who you are really talking to on a gaming platform or other app," she said. "Anyone can tell you anything."

The internet can also contribute to physical dating violence, McMullen says, by indoctrinating young men.

"Young men are being fed information through an algorithm that is designed to show them more and more information related to violence, related to body shaming, related to the objectification of women," she said. "That algorithm sends them that information just based on the fact that they identify as male and they identify as a teen."

McMullen says even when parents are vigilant about the time their children are spending online, it still doesn't address the root cause of dating violence.

"It's not the technology that's the problem," she said. "It's the abuse that needs to stop."

Ron Corning is the host of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

