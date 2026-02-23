US issues travel warning in Mexico after killing of CJNG leader, 'El Mencho'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The U.S. State Department issued a shelter-in-place warning for U.S. citizens after the killing of a drug kingpin, considered one of the most wanted and dangerous cartel leaders.

The warning comes due to ongoing security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity. U.S. citizens in Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

Airports, bus stations and several malls have been attacked, especially in Jalisco. Authorities recommend avoiding areas around law enforcement activity, staying aware of surroundings, minimizing unnecessary movements, monitoring local media for updates, avoiding crowds, and following instructions from local authorities. In emergencies, individuals should call 911 and keep family informed of their status.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was reportedly killed during a military operation carried out at dawn on Sunday in the central-western state of Jalisco. Mexico's defense ministry said El Mencho died from injuries while in air transfer following the military operation.

The U.S. had previously offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture, underscoring his role in trafficking drugs into the United States.

CJNG has trafficked large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin into the U.S., with Texas serving as a major entry and transit point due to its extensive border crossings.

Federal court cases have linked CJNG operatives and affiliates to activity in cities such as Houston and Dallas, and in border areas including Laredo.

School and most activities have been canceled in many Mexican states, and President Claudia Sheinbaum said a security press conference will be held later in the day, on Sunday.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio