© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arlington says reports of a gas leak were a false alarm with no natural gas released

KERA | By James Hartley
Published February 10, 2026 at 11:58 AM CST
Updated February 10, 2026 at 12:18 PM CST
The new Arlington ISD building is located on East Lamar Blvd.
Emily Nava
The new Arlington ISD building is located on East Lamar Blvd.

A false alarm about gas leaks in Arlington led the school district to instruct students and employees to stay indoors Tuesday, according to the city and a social media post from the district.

A city spokesperson told KERA News around noon Tuesday that the warnings of a leak were a false alarm.

According to the fire department, the worries were caused by an over-pressurization of mercaptan, a chemical added to natural gas, which is odorless on its own, to give it that distinct rotten egg smell.

The school district posted about the suspected leak on social media Tuesday morning, writing that the smell of gas has been reported at multiple locations across the city.

The district’s facility services staff is adjusting air intake systems in an attempt to minimize the odor of gas getting into buildings.

Atmos Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

This story has been updated after city officials confirmed reports of a gas leak were false alarms.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Tarrant CountyArlington ISDAtmos EnergyArlington
James Hartley
James Hartley is the Arlington Government Accountability reporter for KERA.
See stories by James Hartley
Related Content