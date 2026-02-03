© 2026 KERA News
2 inmates in Tarrant County custody escaped this week. Both are back in jail, sheriff's office says

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:35 PM CST
A maximum security cell at the Tarrant County jail in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said two inmates are back in custody after escaping this week.

Two Tarrant County Jail inmates are back in custody after escaping this week, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The most recent escaped inmate was an unidentified male who left a jail work detail in the 5400 block of Resource Drive in southeast Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was back in custody shortly after leaving.

Another inmate, identified as 27-year-old Carlos Romero, escaped while being transported Monday morning. He was found more than two hours later after a manhunt that involved multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office and the Fort Worth Police Department.

Jail records show Romero was arrested Dec. 4 on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with a government school record, license, seal, or permit.

Records also show Romero had a court hearing Monday about an hour before he escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as an intern before becoming a full-time breaking news reporter.
