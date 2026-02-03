2 inmates in Tarrant County custody escaped this week. Both are back in jail, sheriff's office says

Two Tarrant County Jail inmates are back in custody after escaping this week, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The most recent escaped inmate was an unidentified male who left a jail work detail in the 5400 block of Resource Drive in southeast Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was back in custody shortly after leaving.

Another inmate, identified as 27-year-old Carlos Romero, escaped while being transported Monday morning. He was found more than two hours later after a manhunt that involved multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office and the Fort Worth Police Department.

Jail records show Romero was arrested Dec. 4 on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with a government school record, license, seal, or permit.

Records also show Romero had a court hearing Monday about an hour before he escaped.

