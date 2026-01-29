McKinney ISD employee arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student

A 35-year-old McKinney ISD employee has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a first-year high school student.

Lindsey Post, an athletic trainer with McKinney ISD, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to an emailed statement from the school district. Post worked as an athletic trainer at McKinney North High School, Cockrill Middle School and Scott Johnson Middle School.

Post was in custody Wednesday night at the Collin County jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and student. Collin County jail records didn’t list an attorney for Post or a bond amount.

Paul Herz, a civil attorney who represents the alleged victim, said he’s investigating potential liability. A new state law that went into effect September 1 says school districts that are grossly negligent or reckless in hiring, supervising or employing someone who commits sexual misconduct against a student or fail to report suspected child abuse can be held liable for that employee’s actions in civil court.

Regardless of liability, Herz said McKinney ISD needs to strengthen its policies and procedures to prevent future abuse, including requirements that prevent one-on-one interactions between students and adults.

“None of this would have happened if there was two-deep leadership and better supervision of where the children were at all times,” he said.

McKinney ISD said in an emailed statement it immediately reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the McKinney Police Department.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," the statement said.

Herz also represents 12 families who are suing Celina ISD and Caleb Elliott over Elliott’s alleged sexual misconduct. Elliott, a former football coach at Moore Middle School, is facing state and federal charges over accusations that he recorded students changing in the boys locker room. Multiple lawsuits allege Celina ISD was aware of Elliott’s misconduct and concealed it to protect the high school football team’s reputation. A heavily redacted report from an independent investigator the district hired found no evidence that the district knew about Elliott’s misconduct.

Herz said he's not surprised that more victims of sexual abuse have come forward in other districts after what happened in Celina ISD.

“That case was not going to be the last time we saw it applied just the first,” Herz said. “It’s unfortunate, but there is no place where school abuse can't happen or won't happen.”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

