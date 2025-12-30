‘Bring Maher home’: Family of Arlington man detained by ICE makes plea to Trump

The family of an Arlington man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making a plea to President Donald Trump for his immediate release.

Maher Tarabishi is the primary caregiver for his 30-year-old son, Wael, who was recently hospitalized for the second time since his father was detained in October. Wael is a U.S. citizen who suffers from Pompe disease, a rare genetic condition that causes muscle deterioration and has left him bedridden.

Speaking Tuesday morning outside the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, family and advocates pleaded for Maher Tarabishi’s humanitarian release so he can care for his son while his case is underway.

“Studies tell that when the family is there, the patients survive,” said Dr. Bilal Piracha, an ER physician from another hospital who is not treating Wael but is helping the family. “And when the families are not there, the patients are in pain.”

Piracha said the trauma of his father’s detention is affecting Wael’s medical condition. He is not able to eat or drink, and his feeding tube is not working, Piracha asaid.

Tarabishi’s nephew addressed Trump directly as he spoke.

“My uncle has never done anything wrong in this country,” Loui Tarabishi said. “He has followed the laws, abided by everything.”

Tarabishi came to the U.S. from Jordan in 1994. The family did not elaborate on Tarabishi’s legal status, but said his green card had been approved and he had permission to stay in the U.S. for decades to act as his son’s caregiver.

Tarabishi was detained during his annual check-in at the Dallas ICE Field office on Oct. 28.

In a statement to NBC last month, ICE alleged Tarabishi was a “self-admitted member of the Palestine Liberation Organization."

He is currently at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, about 200 miles west of Dallas. His family hopes to have an update from his legal team in the coming days.

“We are not begging, we are demanding,” Tarabishi’s daughter-in-law Shahd Arnaout said. “Bring Maher home. Bring him back to his son. Do not wait until it's too late.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .