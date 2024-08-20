© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Jury finds parents of accused Santa Fe High School gunman not legally liable

KERA | By Sarah Grunau | Houston Public Media
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:28 AM CDT
Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, parents of accused Texas high school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis, await the start of the second day of the civil trial against them in Galveston County Court No. 3 Judge Jack Ewing’s courtroom at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Jennifer Reynolds
/
The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool
The parents of accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis were found not liable in the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 others injured.

A three week trial targeting the shooter’s parents Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, who prosecutors said failed to prevent the massacre and get psychiatric treatment for their son, came to a halt late Monday when a jury found the pair not legally liable.

“You know when you leave there today know that your voice will be heard and your message will be clear,” Galveston County Judge Jack Ewing said to the jury before they were dismissed Monday. “We need to protect our children. They need to feel safe when they go to school.”

The jury overwhelmingly determined Dimitrios Pagourtzis and ammunition company Lucky Gunner were entirely responsible for the shooting.

Attorneys in the case presented closing statements Aug. 16, when Defense Attorney Lori Laird argued the parents had no reason to suspect their son or question his behavior before the shooting on May 18, 2018.

“The parents did not consent to any amount of this, and it is also the failure of the school and Lucky Gunner,” she said.

RELATED: Attorneys present closing statements in Santa Fe shooting civil trial

Lucky Gunner has already settled a claim led by family members of the shooting victims. But it still remains unclear how they will receive the millions of dollars owed to them while Pagourtzis remains in a state hospital.
