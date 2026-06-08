Two Texans cleared of hantavirus risk after period of isolation

The two Texas residents being monitored for hantavirus have been cleared after completing their 42-day observation period infection-free.

The two Texas passengers were exposed to the isolated outbreak of the Andes strain aboard the MV Hondius.

Monitoring was recommended for everyone aboard the ship after some passengers became sick with the virus in April.

The Texas passengers left the ship and returned home before the outbreak was identified. The two were evaluated in person twice daily by public health workers while isolating at home.

They completed a 42-day observation period infection-free — the longest known period between exposure and signs of symptoms.

They are no longer under public health restrictions.

In a press release from the Texas Health and Human services Chief State Epidemiologist Varun Shetty thanked the passengers and personnel.

“I’d like to thank the passengers for their willingness to collaborate with public health throughout the monitoring period,” Shetty said. “I would also like to thank the many dedicated public health professionals who worked on this situation and work every day to keep their fellow Texans safe.”

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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