Texas A&M expands low-income dental care program to North Texas seniors

The Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in Dallas is expanding its low-income dental program to seniors expanding its dental care assistance program to seniors.

The Empowering Smiles Oral Health Initiative Program started in 2024 providing dental screenings and oral health education to students in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in partnership with Metrocrest Hospital Authority. Now, with a $246,000 grant from Metrocrest, the college will expand the initiative to older patients.

“Community members in senior houses, in assisted living, the oral health is really much in need of attention,” said Dr. Amal Noureldin, professor and director of predoctoral curriculum in the Department of Dental Public Health at the college. She said many seniors struggle to care for their teeth because of a “lack of dexterity. "The school plans to partner with at least two senior living centers in need of dental care to provide screenings, fluoride, varnish and hygiene kits.

“I'm very pleased that we included this this year,’” Noureldin said.

Since it launched, the program has served more than 782 kids in underserved communities in CFBISD and Metrocrests’s area. Noureldin said between 40% and 60% of the kids they have seen have some level of tooth decay.

“We've seen severe cases where second graders … have their teeth to the gum level out of decay,” Noureldin said. “The teeth are not there anymore. It is heartbreaking.”

She said many parents with kids in the program said insurance was a main reason why they have never seen a dentist.

Many adults in Texas don’t regularly go to the dentist: An analysis of 2024 census data by the policy organization KFF showed 58% of adults reported going to the dentist in the past year, lower than the national rate. About 12% of Texans over 65 reported having all of their natural teeth removed.

Metrocrest Hospital Authority Chief Operating Officer Krista Farber Weinstein said funding the program can prevent further complications

“We are thrilled that we can fund dental for so many reasons, including preventative care and education,” she said, “but also we now understand as a whole as a population that poor oral health leads to other conditions as heart disease, diabetes, strokes, and other complications.”

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.