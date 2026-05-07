Two Texas residents were on cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak, CDC tells state

Two Texas residents were aboard a cruise ship that reported an outbreak of hantavirus — an infection that can rapidly progress and become life-threatening.

Texas health officials said Thursday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified the state about the Texas passengers on the MV Hondius. The Texas Department of State Health Services, or DSHS, said the passengers had left the ship and returned to the U.S. before the outbreak was identified.

Hantavirus is a “rare but severe disease that can be deadly,” according to WHO. It is typically spread when people have contact with wild rodent urine, droppings and saliva. However, DSHS said in a statement the strain in this outbreak, the Andes virus, can spread from person-to-person “in limited circumstances.”

“It typically requires close, prolonged contact with a person who is actively sick with the disease,” the agency said. “It is not known to spread through casual contact such as shaking hands or being in the same room for a few minutes. There have been no documented cases where a person without symptoms spread it to someone else.”

DSHS said public health officials in Texas have reached the two individuals, who report they are not experiencing any symptoms and weren’t in contact with anyone who was sick while on the ship.

The state said it will not release additional personal details about the passengers due to privacy concerns. KERA reached out to DSHS to see where in Texas the passengers are but did not immediately receive comment.

The agency said the individuals agreed to “monitor themselves for symptoms with daily temperature checks” and reach out to public health officials at any sign of a possible illness.

As of May 4, the World Health Organization, or WHO, said seven cases have been identified – two confirmed with lab testing and five suspected – including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three patients reporting “mild symptoms.”

WHO noted the initial appearance of symptoms was characterized by “fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock.” The organization also said investigations are ongoing.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .