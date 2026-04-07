Texas AG to ‘leverage’ DOGE data to investigate ‘dozens’ of Medicaid providers for potential fraud

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating “dozens” of Medicaid providers for alleged fraud – based on data released by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A DOGE team recently released U.S. Department of Health and Human Services claims data to “detect Medicaid fraud.”

“Based on this data, the Office of the Attorney General has launched numerous new investigations that target Medicaid providers,” Paxton’s office said in a statement Tuesday. “These investigations will leverage DOGE’s newly released data, the OAG’s internal claims data, and other investigative tools, including Civil Investigative Demands where appropriate in anticipation of litigation.”

The investigations target home health and occupational therapy providers – as well as “entities that potentially committed fraud related to COVID-19 treatments.”

The release does not specify which providers, or how many, the office is investigating.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to KERA’s request for comment.

The investigations continue a growing trend of state officials and agencies focusing on alleged Medicaid fraud and abuse.

Paxton’s office recently filed several cases against providers and health care organizations related to potential Medicaid fraud – including a lawsuit filed in February against a Dallas doctor and Children’s Health for allegedly submitting Medicaid claims related to gender-affirming care for minors.

The Texas Senate Health and Human Services Committee has a public hearing scheduled Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to “explore and recommend ways to prevent fraud and abuse” in programs like Medicaid. It’s one of the interim charges Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick assigned to the committee in January.

The committee will study the issue ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Patrick’s announcement said the charge was in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for stronger anti-fraud measures for the Texas Medicaid program. In January, Abbott sent a letter to the head of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General directing them to investigate potential Medicaid fraud.

The letter was sent after the Trump administration froze federal funding to Child Care Services programs due to a viral video claiming widespread fraud in Minnesota.

In February, the Texas Medicaid director said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission was considering how to address the concerns from the governor’s office. She also said her office is limited in what it can do since it does not investigate fraud itself.

Paxton, who is still campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat after advancing to a Republican primary runoff against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, said his office has already recovered more than $1 billion from Medicaid fraud since 2020.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .