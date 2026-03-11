Tarrant County confirms first pediatric flu death of season, seventh in Texas

Tarrant County has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the season.

The county health department said the child — whose age and identity weren't disclosed — had underlying medical conditions. However, the county said flu activity is still widespread across the country, so people should take precautions.

Influenza, the virus that causes “the flu,” is highly contagious and spreads mainly by droplets made when someone with the virus coughs, sneezes or talks.

TCPH recommends avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you don’t feel well and cleaning commonly touched surfaces. In addition, it said people should wash their hands often, avoid touching their face and cover their mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing.

Flu vaccines are recommended for people older than six months and "strongly encouraged" for caregivers of infants. A flu shot can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Several infectious disease experts said vaccines are safe and effective.

While flu season can vary from year-to year, it generally runs from October to May. But infections can happen at any point in the year.

This is Texas’ 7th confirmed pediatric flu death this season.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .