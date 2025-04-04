© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Measles update: State reports West Texas outbreak has seen 481 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta, Texas Health Community News
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:11 PM CDT
A sign at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
A sign at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock.

The state health department confirmed 59 new cases of measles since the outbreak began in late January.

Fifty-six of the patients were hospitalized.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County where the outbreak started.

Of the 481 cases, seven are in those who received the two doses of MMR vaccine, the rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown.

One child has died in connection to the Texas outbreak in February. She was unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Gabriella Alcorta, Texas Health Community News