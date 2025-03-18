Measles outbreak update: Texas reports 20 new cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 20 more cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 279, with 36 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

It’s time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

For more vaccine information, visit your healthcare provider or https://t.co/NHqmf5jvXN. pic.twitter.com/2dLddX9BKV — City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (@SAMetroHealth) March 14, 2025

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Two of the confirmed measles cases are in vaccinated people, and the rest are unvaccinated, or their status was unknown.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

