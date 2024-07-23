COVID-19 cases surge this summer across North Texas. What we know about new variants

This summer is not only bringing the heat but a wave of new COVID-19 infections across Tarrant County.

Dr. Razaq Badamosi, chief quality officer with JPS Health Network, said COVID-19 cases were expected to increase in Tarrant County during the summer — and they did.

As of July 13, only 2.69% of documented emergency department visits have been associated with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. But the percentage was more than double the number in early June, when COVID-19 accounted for 1.03% of emergency room visits, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

“We have actually seen an increase this summer, but fortunately most of the cases we are seeing are quite mild and most have been managed at outpatient locations,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the number of COVID-19 infections is growing or likely growing in 42 states, declining or likely declining in zero states, and stable or uncertain in six states. Some states are unreported. The latest data shows Texas’ current status as “growing.”

Even with the rising number of documented cases across Tarrant County, the virus is not as prominent as in previous summers, said Badamosi. Tarrant Countyexperienced a COVID-19 spike in the middle of August 2023, when 1,152 new cases were reported in a month’s span.

What to know about new variant

Like many other viruses, the coronavirus has evolved and formed into new variants. Experts are linking the most recent COVID-19 cases to the most prominent variants in the state: FLiRT.

The FLiRT variants are subvariants of omicron and accounted for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. at the beginning of July. FLiRT is made up of a family of variants, including KP.2, JN.1.7 and others starting with KP or JN, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Health experts don’t know where the variants emerged, but they were first detected in wastewater by the CDC, according to Yale Medicine.

Like other COVID variants, symptoms remain the same for FLiRT: changes in taste and smell, congestion, dry cough, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, runny nose and sore throat.

What you can do to stay healthy

Health experts urge residents to practice good hygiene to keep themselves and others healthy as the summer continues. Badamosi recommends those age 6 months or older receive the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

It is recommended that people who have a weakened immune system receive a booster vaccine.

Even though no vaccine currently targets FLiRT, the updated COVID-19 vaccine made available in the fall of 2023 still offers protection against new variants. The latest vaccine is expected to become available in the fall, said Badamosi.

Finding a COVID-19 vaccine in Tarrant County If you are in urgent need of a booster, click here to see where you can receive a free vaccine in Tarrant County. Tarrant County Public Health will be hosting back-to-school immunizations until the end of August. Click here to find an event near you.

Badamosi encourages residents to cover sneezes or coughs, avoid close contact with those who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and get plenty of rest.

With school back in session next month, it is important that children who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms be kept at home. If you are unsure whether your child is experiencing signs of COVID-19 or other illnesses, it is recommended you contact your child’s pediatrician.

Badamosi said he understands that some people have become “annoyed” hearing about COVID-19, but he urges people to stay-up-to-date on the virus.

“A lot of people have the luxury of really being tired of (COVID-19), but there are some of us in a society that are not as fortunate,” he said. “Some are immunocompromised; they’re getting chemotherapy or have chronic health conditions. This is still life-threatening for them. It’s really very important for us to still comply with local health guidelines.”

David Moreno is the health reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

