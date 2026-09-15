Balch Springs City Council votes to keep city manager after DWI guilty plea

The Balch Springs City Council has decided not to fire the city manager after he pleaded guilty last week to Driving While Intoxicated. According to public records, Charles Fenner was arrested for DWI in November 2023 in Kaufman County.

The motion to terminate his contract failed 4-2. Tartisha Hill and Vincent Gabriel voted in favor.

The council deliberated for just over an hour in a closed session during Monday council meeting to decide Fenner’s future with the city. The meeting drew a handful of community members, including Henry Brown, the former president of the Mesquite Tri-East NAACP.

He led the evening’s invocation and told KERA he also wanted to find out how the city would respond to Fenner's DWI plea.

"Apparently they saw something we didn't see," Brown said. "I thought it was more or less open and shut case with them trying to move from the negativity."

Brown, who recently opened a driving school in Southeast Dallas, said he often speaks against the issue of drinking and driving to his students and was surprised by the council's decision.

"We all know somebody that has been a victim of a drunken driver," Brown said. "I was thinking the city probably would have looked more earnestly into these complaints.

"At the end of the day, they had a job to do."

WFAA and Fox News reported Fenner had previously been placed on paid administrative leave in 2023 while his case was investigated. Monday’s vote was held with no public discussion.

KERA has reached out to Fenner and will update with any response.

Council member Vincent Gabriel, who made the motion to terminate Fenner's contract, told KERA he believes his fellow council members voted to keep Fenner because they didn't want to "blow up the system."

"Everybody still has a chance to do the right thing," Gabriel said. "I expect Mr. Fenner to do the job to the best of his abilities until the day he is gone."

Fenner was hired as city manager in 2023. His contract with Balch Springs was renewed in November 2024, which extended his term to five years.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .