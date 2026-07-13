Wilmer mayor resigns months after re-election

Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta unexpectedly resigned Friday after six years in the role.

In her resignation letter, Petta said it was the “right time ... to step aside.”

"This decision has not been made lightly," Petta said. "I am committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition and will do everything I can to support the city during this process."

She did not give a reason for her resignation.

Petta was first elected as mayor in 2020 and won re-election for another two-year term in May. She previously served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and two terms on city council.

As mayor, Petta was the first elected official to earn a certified municipal official designation through the Texas Municipal League, the city said. She also represented Wilmer on the Texas Municipal League Small Cities Advisory Council, the North Texas Mayors Economic Council, and the Best Southwest Partnership Board.

Wilmer's new city administrator, Frank Posada, did not give a clear timeline as to when voters will elect a new mayor. Mayor Pro Tem Phyllis Slough will serve in the role in the interim.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.