Frisco City Council pauses 'politicized' public comment changes

The Frisco City Council has postponed a vote on proposed public comment changes that would decrease speaker time from five minutes to three. Deciding to wait until after the city's election on May 2, the council said the incoming mayor and new council members should have the opportunity to influence the policy.

Although the time limit remains unchanged for now, officials did pass a version of the ordinance on Tuesday that establishes specific rules of decorum for those addressing the council.

These potential policy shifts followed a February meeting that drew national attention when over 20 individuals spoke on topics not listed on the agenda, including the alleged H-1B visa fraud and an "Indian takeover" of the city . This event sparked ongoing debate over public comment decorum.

In this week's city council meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney described the debate over these procedures as "politicized." While several mayoral candidates have pledged to preserve the five-minute speaking limit, the council deferred the final decision to the future administration.

The newly approved decorum guidelines prohibit the use of signs, placards or props and forbid speakers from physically approaching council members. Violators who ignore warnings may be escorted out by police.

Mayor Jeff Cheney did not immediately respond for further comment.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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