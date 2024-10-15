© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Personal information for more than 115,000 Texans leaked in DPS data breach

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT
A Texas DPS vehicle sits at the border fence in El Paso on May 11, 2023
Julian Aguilar / The Texas Newsroom
Personal information for more than 100,000 Texans was leaked in the Texas Department of Public Safety data breach.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported on Monday more than 115,000 customer's information has been leaked in a data breach, according to the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

The AG's website said 115,071 Texans have been affected.

Leaked information includes, names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and government-issued ID numbers.

DPS has not notified customers about the incident.

KERA reached out to DPS for a comment and will update this story.

In December 2022, DPS was deceived into shipping at least 3,000 Texas replacement driver’s licenses to a Chinese organized crime group that targeted Asian Texans. The group used stolen personal information to create fake Texas.gov online accounts.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Government Texas Department of Public Safetydata privacyData
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content