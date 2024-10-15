Personal information for more than 115,000 Texans leaked in DPS data breach

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported on Monday more than 115,000 customer's information has been leaked in a data breach, according to the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

The AG's website said 115,071 Texans have been affected.

Leaked information includes, names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and government-issued ID numbers.

DPS has not notified customers about the incident.

KERA reached out to DPS for a comment and will update this story.

In December 2022, DPS was deceived into shipping at least 3,000 Texas replacement driver’s licenses to a Chinese organized crime group that targeted Asian Texans. The group used stolen personal information to create fake Texas.gov online accounts.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

