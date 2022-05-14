© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Texans are asked to conserve power this weekend

KERA | By Marisa Charpentier | KUT
Published May 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
EROT.JPG
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas wants people to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above this weekend to conserve power.

Texas’ electric grid operator is asking people to conserve power after six power-generation facilities went offline Friday afternoon as the state experiences unseasonably hot weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said in a statement that the high temperatures are causing “record” demand for electricity across the state.

“At this time, all generation resources available are operating,” interim CEO Brad Jones said.

To conserve power, the grid operator is asking Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and not use large appliances — like dishwashers, washers and dryers — during peak hours, which are between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Tags

Energy & Environment HeatERCOTElectricity GridNews Story
Marisa Charpentier | KUT
See stories by Marisa Charpentier | KUT
Related Content