Richardson voters appear to approve bond and charter amendments

Unofficial results show Richardson voters have approved 50 amendments to the city charter and a bond package worth $223.4 million during Saturday’s elections.

Among the amendments that passed is Proposition XX, the “resign-to-run” amendment that will require the mayor or a city council member to automatically resign from their current office if they announce their candidacy for a different public office.

Dan Barrios is the only council member who is running for another office. He is the Democratic candidate in the race for the Texas' 32nd Congressional District. He will face will face Republican Jace Yarbrough in the Nov. 3 general election.

City Manager Don Magner told KERA last month that the amendment would be “prospective” and only affect those who run for office in the future.

Barrios will be able to remain on the city council — and his future on the council will depend on the November election results.

Other charter amendments include:

Proposition D , which would increase city council member pay from $100 to $150 per meeting for a maximum of $7,800 per year through Jan. 2030.

Proposition J would require council members in Places 1, 2, 3 and 4 to reside in their districts for at least one year before the date of election and during their term.

Proposition SS would require the city to adopt a code of ethics for members of the city council and board and commission members and conduct a review at least once every two years.

The charter is reviewed every 10 years.

In the bond election, residents voted in favor of five propositions totaling $223.4 million, with most of the money going to street projects. The bond propositions would not increase the property tax rate, according to city officials.

Proposition A would fund $132.2 for streets, including reconstruction, road improvements and new traffic signals and school zone flashers.

Proposition B allocates $36 million toward public safety buildings, such as a new fire vehicle storage building, renovations to Fire Station 6 and the design and construction of Fire Station 7.

Proposition C would fund $22.2 million in parks and recreation upgrades, including new spray grounds and pool renovations and the construction of a pedestrian bridge and trail connection at Breckinridge Park.

Proposition D would allocate $16.5 million to sidewalk safety, such as closing sidewalk gaps and improving pedestrian access to schools and parks.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .