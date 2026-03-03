Here are the results for statewide and North Texas judicial races

Texas voters will decide several high-profile judicial primaries Tuesday, including seats on the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals and the newly created 15th Court of Appeals.

These courts shape state law on issues like business disputes, elections, criminal convictions and constitutional questions.

All members of the courts are elected statewide in partisan races, and Democrats were looking to regain ground in courts that have steadily shifted right over time.

Texas Supreme Court

Chief Justice

Justice, Place 2

Justice, Place 7

Justice, Place 8

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge, Place 3

Judge, Place 4

Judge, Place 9

15th Court of Appeals

Chief Justice

Justice, Place 2

Justice, Place 3

North Texas appellate races

In addition to the statewide courts, voters in North Texas weighed in on contested seats on the 2nd and 5th Courts of Appeals, which hear civil and criminal appeals from trial courts in their respective regions.

Second Court of Appeals (Fort Worth)

Justice, Place 2

Justice, Place 7

Fifth Court of Appeals (Dallas)

Justice, Place 3

Justice, Place 6

Justice, Place 8

The March 3 primary elections will determine party nominees in contested races, with general election matchups set for November 2026.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

