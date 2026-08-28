TWU partners with nonprofit to launch new downtown Dallas college

Denton-based Texas Woman’s University plans to open a downtown Dallas campus next year that’ll target academically qualified students who might face barriers to attending college.

TWU is partnering with the New York nonprofit Come to Believe (CTB) to launch the new business administration college, which will offer targeted services, outside funding, and flexible class schedules allowing students to work part-time jobs.

TWU’s newly named Dallas campus president, Christopher Johnson, said CTB seemed like a good fit for the university, which is always looking to grow. He said thousands of local, qualified high school graduates in Dallas County had grade point averages of 2.5 or higher--good enough to handle college--but weren’t enrolled in any school.

“Didn't go to college at UNT Dallas, not at Dallas College, not at SMU, not out-of-state, nowhere,” Johnson said. “So, for us, it was – , ‘How can we start breaking down the barriers? What is keeping that population from going to college?’”

Bill Zeeble / KERA Christopher Johnson is TWU Dallas' new president. With partner Come to Believe, the business college will welcome qualified, low-income students when it opens next year.

That’s where Come to Believe fits in. Founder and CEO Rev. Stephen Katsouros said his organization helps schools like TWU launch a college model for under-served students “who are often first gen, low wealth, and who are not necessarily the valedictorians.

"But with the right wraparound support services, with the experience of community, these students can be successful and complete degrees and go on to the workforce, he said.

Katsouros has helped build successful CTB model colleges at Loyola University in Chicago, the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, and others.

“We are degree-granting, embedded within a four year institution, and… provide students with rigorous academics and holistic student support without the burden of high tuition costs or student loans,” he said.

He said CTB model grad rates are notably higher than students in 2 or 4 year community colleges, and most owe little or no money on graduation.

“My focus has always been retention, completion, and little to no debt , ” Katsouros said.

Once accredited, the school is expected to welcome its first 150 students next year, and eventually accommodate up to 300. Wraparound services for incoming students will include free breakfast and lunch, a laptop, and an annual DART pass.

CTB gave TWU a $500,000 grant to help the university launch the new school; Johnson said TWU will have to match the grant. When the school is fully functioning, its annual budget will be $5million.

Because the school’s designed to appeal to students who are already wary of college and costs, there’s a built-in academic safety net of sorts, Johnson said. If, after two years, students don’t want to continue, they can get a credential as an associate of business administration.

“It's really a four-year program where we create an off-ramp for these students to have something that they leave with, instead of nothing,” he said.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .