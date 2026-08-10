North Texas kids head back to school this week

Tens of thousands of students in Dallas ISD – the state’s second largest district - start school tomorrow, including 3- and 4-year-olds who, for the first time, all can attend pre-K for free.

While many returning students aren’t typically ready to return to class, books, tough topics and tests, 9-year-old Danita Fielding can’t wait to tackle 4thgrade.

“Because when I was in the third grade, it was a little struggle, but I know I'm going to do better,” Danita said, sitting outside Fair Park’s Centennial Building, where the 30th Dallas Mayor’s Back-to-School Fair took place Friday. She emerged with free goodies like snacks, backpacks and notebooks.

“I just love to read,” she said.

Parents used the event to get their Dallas ISD children ready with school supplies, health check-ups, and free haircuts. Andrea Jones, with pink hair streaks and pulling a purple-blue wagon full of school supplies, has six kids, most of whom are still enrolled in district schools. One has aged out. She said this was her third back-to-school fair.

“It’s a lot of help out to people that don’t have, and people that do,” she said. “I’m grateful.”

She said she’s ready for her children to return to class. So is Deana Contreras, a mother of two.

“They're doing a different journey in their life because one's going to middle school,” Contreras said, “one's going to high school, and then my elementary baby is staying by himself for the first time, so it's kind of nerve-racking , but I'm excited.”

Excited too was Fatima Bility, who’s entering fifth grade at Arthur Kramer Elementary in North Dallas, where she’s an International Baccalaureate ambassador.

"I'm looking to making sure that the little ones are safe and they know how to become a leader once they grow up,” Fatima said.

Foday Dolley, entering third grade at Kramer, wants to do the same.

“I'm looking forward to helping kids who are having problems,” he said, “because my little brother is struggling a bit, so I want to help him.”

Fatima’s younger brother, Abraham Bility, is starting second grade at Kramer.

“It's going to be fun,” he said.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .