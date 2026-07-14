Irving school board to send $952M bond package to voters

Irving ISD is sending a $952 million bond package to voters this fall.

Trustees on Monday approved putting the three-proposition bond package on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The bulk of the plan is proposition A, valued at $852 million. It would replace 5 aging campuses with new buildings, including :



Lively Elementary School

T. Haley Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Travis Middle School

Irving High School

Prop A would also improve other facilities.

At a June 8 briefing, Irving’s new superintendent, Dorian Galindo, said the bond committee chose facilities for replacement based on their age and condition.

“I would be remiss if I didn't say the average age of our campuses is 50 years old,” Galindo said. “We would love to replace them all, honestly. But priorities were made based on the facility condition of our campus.”

She said the committee made its recommendations strategically and with the community in mind. She added that declining enrollment was also a factor: In 2024, Irving ISD closed two schools — Britain and Elliott Elementaries — because of it.

Proposition B, worth $40 million, would upgrade technology in the district.

Proposition C, valued at $60 million, would fund three high school indoor multi-purpose facilities.

If voters approve the fall bond package, an Irving home valued at $340,000 would increase property taxes by $20.83 a month, according to district calculations.

In the 6-1 vote, the only trustee who voted not to put the bond package on the November ballot was Heather Stroup. There was no discussion.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .