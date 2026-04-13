Rapid expansion in Argyle ISD forces change in growth plans

The Argyle school district is expanding so fast it's changing growth plans midstream to keep up.

Beginning in 2027, some students in grades 5 and 6 will attend the under-construction Michael Bloom Intermediate School, which had been slated to open as an elementary school.

The district is also changing its feeder patterns to manage the growth.

“How do we meet the challenges for today without over-building and under-utilizing facilities?” Superintendent Courtney Carpenter asked trustees at a recent board meeting. “It tends to look like it might be over-building & under-utilizing 10 years from now. What if we reconfigure into an elementary, intermediate, middle high school model?”

The district’s four elementary schools will be reconfigured to serve pre-K through 4th beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

Another new school set to open in the 2028-29 academic year, New Argyle Middle School, serving the eastern part of Argyle ISD, will accept 5th through 8th grade students.

Carpenter said she wants to manage the top- rated school district efficiently and well into the future without suffering growing pains some nearby fast growth districts have experienced, including Frisco.

Argyle ISD’s student population, now about 6,500 students, is expected to nearly double to 11,000 in a decade, say demographers. Ten years ago, it was 2,000.

Carpenter said the district is already building bond-funded schools to handle the growth.

She said the new plan approved earlier this month would also help stabilize the district by helping avoid elementary attendance zone rezoning in the near term.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .