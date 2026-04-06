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Keller ISD could close 4 schools in 2027

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:04 AM CDT
A sign directs visitors outside the Keller ISD Education Center at 350 Keller Parkway in Keller on April 17, 2023.
Matthew Sgroi
/
Fort Worth Report
Keller ISD is considering closing four campuses ahead of the 2027-28 school year in an effort to save the district money.

Keller ISD is the latest North Texas district considering closing campuses as a way to save money.

Keller’s Citizens Bond Oversight and Long Range Planning Committees met Thursday night to discuss a plan to close three intermediate schools — Bear Creek, Parkwood Hill and Trinity Meadows — and an elementary campus, Shady Grove.

The closures would occur in the 2027-28 school year.

The district said it lost more than 4,000 students over the past five years with the decline continuing into the next decade “due to lower birthrates and fewer young families moving into the district.”

Since state education funding follows students, the district has lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue as fewer students attend Keller ISD.

Closing the schools could save $51.6 million in capital improvement costs alone, the committees said.

The announcement said the school closures would affect 4,000 of the districtstotal30,000 students.

The plan would need approval from Keller ISD’s school board, which next meets April 23.

Several other districts across the region have closed schools in recent years, including Irving, Plano and Richardson – which last week approved additional cuts to save nearly $26 million amid an ongoing budget shortfall.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

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Education Keller ISDpublic schoolsstudentseducation fundingSchool Closures
Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
See stories by Bill Zeeble
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