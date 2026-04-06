Keller ISD could close 4 schools in 2027

Keller ISD is the latest North Texas district considering closing campuses as a way to save money.

Keller’s Citizens Bond Oversight and Long Range Planning Committees met Thursday night to discuss a plan to close three intermediate schools — Bear Creek, Parkwood Hill and Trinity Meadows — and an elementary campus, Shady Grove.

The closures would occur in the 2027-28 school year.

The district said it lost more than 4,000 students over the past five years with the decline continuing into the next decade “due to lower birthrates and fewer young families moving into the district.”

Since state education funding follows students, the district has lost tens of millions of dollars in revenue as fewer students attend Keller ISD.

Closing the schools could save $51.6 million in capital improvement costs alone, the committees said.

The announcement said the school closures would affect 4,000 of the district ’ stotal30,000 students.

The plan would need approval from Keller ISD’s school board, which next meets April 23.

Several other districts across the region have closed schools in recent years, including Irving, Plano and Richardson – which last week approved additional cuts to save nearly $26 million amid an ongoing budget shortfall.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .