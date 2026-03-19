SMU, United Methodist Church resolve legal dispute over control of university

Southern Methodist University and the regional conference of the United Methodist Church have reached an agreement to end a legal dispute over control of the school.

The dispute revolved around concerns of governance after SMU updated its founding documents to assert the board of trustees – not the UMC – had authority over the university.

The legal battle began in 2019 when members of UMC voted to ban LGBTQ+ clergy and prohibit pastors from performing same-sex marriages.

In 2024, the ban was lifted, however, the legal battle over control continued and ultimately reached the Texas Supreme Court, which ruled last June the church’s lawsuit alleging breach of contract could move forward.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, SMU and church leaders said they have reached an agreement that “provides a clear framework for their relationship moving forward.” As part of the agreement, SMU has again updated its articles of incorporation, though the statement didn’t provide details.

“Both institutions recognize the long and meaningful connection between Southern Methodist University and South Central Jurisdiction of The United Methodist Church,” the statement said.

The UMC says it founded SMU in 1911 and donated more than 130 acres of land for the school.

SMU President Jay Hartzell said in a statement the university and its board of trustees are “pleased” to restore their partnership with UMC and the South Central Jurisdiction Conference.

Rev. Derreck Belase is the chair of the SCJ’s Mission Council and has been involved in the case and the resolution. He said the discussion between the partners resolved the concerns.

“These conversations have not only helped us address important matters but have allowed us to begin imagining what the future of this relationship can look like,” Belase said.

Avery Escamilla-Wendell is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Avery at aescamillawendell@kera.org . You can follow heron Instagram @by_avery_escamilla.