Bonham ISD faces discrimination complaints from students, former staff

Bonham ISD is facing a civil rights complaint after Black and Latino students and former employees claimed the district failed to address continued racial harassment and abuse from other students.

The original complaint, filed by civil rights groups with the U.S. Department of Justice in February, included two students and alleged the district intentionally discriminates against Black students and students with disabilities by “perpetuating a racially hostile environment and a hostile educational environment on the basis of disability.”

Since then, five more students have come forward with their own experiences and claim harassment would often occur in front of teachers and other staff without intervention.

"The district treated my son like crap, and he will have this memory the rest of his life," Johnny Gorden, a parent of one of the students included in the complaint, said in a release. "These were his learning years and look what he was taught. Every one of them should be ashamed."

Bonham ISD did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

One complaint claims a student with a disability was “harshly punished” by the district for conduct related to his disability and was denied necessary accommodations.

Another student said they’ve been repeatedly called racial slurs. The complaint claims when their parents addressed the school’s principal, the principal said they would take the issue seriously the next school year. But the student says they continued to be the subject of racist comments.

A former custodian at Bonham High School alleged a student hung a noose in the school gym and students called him and other custodians racial slurs.

The complaint also says white students do not face punishments for conduct similar to their Black and Latino peers.

The complaint is asking for an investigation by the Department of Justice.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

