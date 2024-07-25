Rural North Texas college launching fifth bachelor’s program – this one in computer science

The need for computer science graduates is great and growing, according to Tod Allen Farmer, president of Weatherford College.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects computer and information technology jobs – from programmers to analysts to web developers – will grow much faster than the average occupation over the next decade.

And soon, Weatherford will offer a new four-year program in computer science, its fifth bachelor’s degree. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently authorized the new program – something Farmer calls a “game changer.”

“It really meets the demands of our growing business community,” he told KERA. “It meets the needs of our students…and we're meeting critical shortage areas in our society.”

For seven years, Farmer has led the oldest community college west of the Mississippi. Weatherford College was founded in 1869.

Until 2020, the school offered students from Parker, Jack, Wise, Palo Pinto and Hood counties only two-year associate degrees. Four years ago, it introduced a nursing program — its first bachelor’s degree.

Next fall, pending accreditation and approval by Weatherford College's Board of Trustees, the college will introduce its latest bachelor's.

Alexander Ibe, dean of Technologies and Workforce, said WC students can finish their degree affordably and conveniently.

“Students can complete their bachelor's degree at the same institution without leaving the community or the environment , ” he said. And, he added, without heading to a larger four-year institution.

The school’s executive vice president of academic services, Dr. Shannon Ydoyaga, said the degree should appeal to WC’s 150 students now pursuing degrees and certificates in cybersecurity, programming, artificial intelligence, information systems, web development and other computer fields.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

