UNT Regents vote unanimously to appoint Keller as new president

The University of North Texas System Board of Regents has appointed Harrison Keller to lead UNT.

The unanimous vote Monday followed the mandatory 21-day waiting period for a presidential appointment.

Keller will become the 17th president in UNT's history effective Aug. 1. He succeeds Neal Smatresk.

Denton Record-Chronicle Harrison Keller.

"Having spent his career committed to elevating Texas higher education, Harrison Keller is a natural leader and innovator who is uniquely qualified to lead UNT through new levels of excellence,” Chancellor Michael R. Williams said.

“Dr. Keller will bring new opportunities and national awareness to UNT that will help advance the university to its next tier of success, and he has the experience and strategic vision to strengthen UNT as a Tier One research university that puts students first."

Keller has served as the commissioner of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which overseas higher education resources and provides policy recommendations for Texas colleges and universities, since 2019.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the state’s third-largest and fastest-growing university and am inspired by the openness to innovation and commitment to students among UNT System leadership, faculty and staff,” Keller said.

“I look forward to engaging with the UNT community and advancing the rich history, values-centered leadership, and amazing capabilities of the University of North Texas.”