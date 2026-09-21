Plano commission will decide whether to move forward with AT&T's $1.35B headquarters

Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission meets Monday night to consider AT&T’s site plan for a new $1.35 billion, 54-acre global headquarters.

AT&T says the proposed 2.3 million-square-foot campus at Legacy Drive and Parkwood Boulevard would "consolidate all Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex administrative space," and comes after the company decided to leave downtown Dallas.

The overall development encompasses at least 2 million square feet dedicated to office, retail, and amenity space. Some highlights of the site plan feature an administrative campus, a day care center, and a pedestrian bridge connected to the Shops at Legacy.

The plan also includes a "mini reunion tower" topped with AT&T's logo. Earlier this year, the Plano City Council unanimously voted to approve rezoning for a 1.4-acre tract at the southeast corner of the lot to accommodate the 280-foot tower structure. The surrounding plaza would include stealth commercial antennas.

The City of Plano has given the company a number of incentives to move their headquarters north, approving a substantial package in February that featured a long-term property tax rebate. The deal also included up to $20 million in economic incentives tied to job creation and redevelopment.

Under the agreement AT&T will invest a minimum of $1.35 billion in construction costs, remain on the site for at least 25 years, and generate 10,000 jobs by the end of 2039.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is Monday at 6 pm.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.