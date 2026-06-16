Saks Global to lay off 67 employees in downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus closure

Saks Global will layoff 67 employees from the downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus location following its September closure, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

In the notice letter sent to the workforce commission on June 12 and obtained by KERA, Janet Lee, associate general counsel for Saks Global, said all employees at the location will be “separated from employment” on Sept. 30. Under Texas’ Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, businesses are required to provide 60 days notice of mass layoffs.

KERA News reached out to Saks Global for comment and will update this story with any response.

The letter also said the affected employees are “not represented by any union and do not have any bumping rights.”

The luxury retail conglomerate, which purchased Neiman Marcus in 2024, announced plans to close the downtown flagship earlier this month following months of speculation. The location is the chain’s longest standing store and has occupied its historic building on Main Street for more than a century.

The 67 layoffs span several departments, including sales, tailoring and restaurant staff.

It is unclear whether the affected employees have been notified by Saks or if severance packages will be offered. The company told the Dallas Morning News earlier this month that transfer opportunities to nearby Neiman's location will be offered to affected employees where possible and eligible employees will be offered appropriate separation packages.